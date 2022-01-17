© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Cowboys heartbreak; MSU women's hoops find win over Northwestern without Merchant, men's team suffers first Big Ten loss; Thank you Martin Luther King Jr. | Current Sports | Jan. 17, 2022

Published January 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST
A recording of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivering this address to the New York State Civil War Centennial Commission in 1962 was recently discovered by the New York State Museum.
Al vents about his Dallas Cowboys, we recap the weekend outcomes against the Northwestern Wildcats for the MSU men's and women's basketball teams, and it's Martin Luther King Jr. Day!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into last night's Dallas Cowboys loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Al's fandom has led to heartbreak, so, naturally, he vents. Also, the MSU women's basketball team found a win against Northwestern without its head coach, Suzy Merchant, yesterday at the Breslin Center. What has led to Merchant's absence from the team? On the other hand, the MSU men's basketball team lost to the Wildcats, marking the first loss of the Big Ten year for the Spartans. Hear what head coach Tom Izzo had to say after the disappointment.

And, it's Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Al touches upon his impact and plays his famous "I Have a Dream" speech. Happy MLK Day!

Episode 1906

Current Sports with Al MartinDallas CowboysSan Francisco 49ersMSU AthletesMSU AthleticsSuzy MerchantNFL PlayoffsMSU BasketballTom Izzo
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
