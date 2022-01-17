Cowboys heartbreak; MSU women's hoops find win over Northwestern without Merchant, men's team suffers first Big Ten loss; Thank you Martin Luther King Jr. | Current Sports | Jan. 17, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into last night's Dallas Cowboys loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Al's fandom has led to heartbreak, so, naturally, he vents. Also, the MSU women's basketball team found a win against Northwestern without its head coach, Suzy Merchant, yesterday at the Breslin Center. What has led to Merchant's absence from the team? On the other hand, the MSU men's basketball team lost to the Wildcats, marking the first loss of the Big Ten year for the Spartans. Hear what head coach Tom Izzo had to say after the disappointment.

And, it's Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Al touches upon his impact and plays his famous "I Have a Dream" speech. Happy MLK Day!

Episode 1906