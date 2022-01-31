Matthew Stafford to the Super Bowl puts even more spotlight on failure of the Detroit Lions | Current Sports | Jan. 31, 2022
Matthew Stafford is headed to the Super Bowl. How are Lions fans feeling?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Matthew Stafford has booked a ticket to the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, defeating the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Al breaks down what this says about the consistent failure of the Detroit Lions organization, which had Stafford behind center for 12 years. Also, we touch upon the Michigan State men's basketball win on Saturday over rival Michigan. Loaded show!
Episode 1913