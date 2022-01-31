© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Matthew Stafford to the Super Bowl puts even more spotlight on failure of the Detroit Lions | Current Sports | Jan. 31, 2022

Published January 31, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST
stafford.jpg
G. Smith / Detroit Lions
/

Matthew Stafford is headed to the Super Bowl. How are Lions fans feeling?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Matthew Stafford has booked a ticket to the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, defeating the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Al breaks down what this says about the consistent failure of the Detroit Lions organization, which had Stafford behind center for 12 years. Also, we touch upon the Michigan State men's basketball win on Saturday over rival Michigan. Loaded show!

Episode 1913

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinNFLDetroit LionsMatthew StaffordSan Francisco 49ersMSU BasketballTom IzzoMichigan BasketballSuper Bowl
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
