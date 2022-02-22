Punishments handed down to Juwan Howard, Greg Gard, and players; Tom Izzo on 'shaking air'; MSU /@ Iowa hoops preview | Current Sports | Feb. 22, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the suspensions that have been handed out on those involved in the postgame basketball scuffle between Michigan and Wisconsin. Specifically, for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, who struck a Wisconsin assistant coach, is the punishment fair? Also, listen to the golden reaction from MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo when asked about the possibility of the postgame handshake line being eliminated from college basketball. And, we preview the Spartans matchup on the road against Iowa tonight.

Episode 1924