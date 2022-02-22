© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Punishments handed down to Juwan Howard, Greg Gard, and players; Tom Izzo on 'shaking air'; MSU /@ Iowa hoops preview | Current Sports | Feb. 22, 2022

Published February 22, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST
Tom Izzo sounds-off on the Michigan / Wisconsin controversy.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the suspensions that have been handed out on those involved in the postgame basketball scuffle between Michigan and Wisconsin. Specifically, for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, who struck a Wisconsin assistant coach, is the punishment fair? Also, listen to the golden reaction from MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo when asked about the possibility of the postgame handshake line being eliminated from college basketball. And, we preview the Spartans matchup on the road against Iowa tonight.

Episode 1924

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU BasketballTom IzzoIowa BasketballJuwan HowardBig Ten BasketballSuzy MerchantCollege AthleticsBig Ten Basketball Tournament
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
