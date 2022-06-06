© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

NBA Finals game 1 recap; Softball Classic recap; Dan Campbell on Detroit Lions OTA's | Current Sports | June 6, 2022

Published June 6, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT
The Celtics pulled off a stunning upset of the Golden State Warriors in game 1 of the NBA Finals!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the wild comeback from the Boston Celtics in game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. The Celtics stunned the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter, stealing the first game on the road. Also, we give you an update on the 'Softball Classic' which has come down to the wire, as well as bring you sound from Detroit Lions OTA's week 2. That, and more!

Episode 1975

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin NBA FinalsBoston CelticsGolden State WarriorsSoftball ClassicDiamond ClassicMichigan baseball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
