NBA Finals game 1 recap; Softball Classic recap; Dan Campbell on Detroit Lions OTA's | Current Sports | June 6, 2022
The Celtics pulled off a stunning upset of the Golden State Warriors in game 1 of the NBA Finals!
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the wild comeback from the Boston Celtics in game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. The Celtics stunned the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter, stealing the first game on the road. Also, we give you an update on the 'Softball Classic' which has come down to the wire, as well as bring you sound from Detroit Lions OTA's week 2. That, and more!
Episode 1975