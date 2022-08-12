Tom Izzo a 'Spartan for Life' with new contract extension; Bill Russell to have No. 6 retired across NBA; Chris Ilitch on firing of Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila | Current Sports | Aug. 12, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the breaking news from Thursday, which revealed a contract extension for MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, making him a 'Spartan for Life'. How shocking is the news of the contract and what does this mean for the immediate future of MSU basketball? And, the late, great Bill Russell will have his number retired across the NBA, and Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch fields questions concerning the firing of general manager Al Avila. Happy Fri-YAY!

Episode 2005