Current Sports with Al Martin

Tom Izzo a 'Spartan for Life' with new contract extension; Bill Russell to have No. 6 retired across NBA; Chris Ilitch on firing of Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila | Current Sports | Aug. 12, 2022

Published August 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
Tom Izzo isn't going anywhere anytime soon, MSU basketball fans!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the breaking news from Thursday, which revealed a contract extension for MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, making him a 'Spartan for Life'. How shocking is the news of the contract and what does this mean for the immediate future of MSU basketball? And, the late, great Bill Russell will have his number retired across the NBA, and Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch fields questions concerning the firing of general manager Al Avila. Happy Fri-YAY!

Episode 2005

Current Sports with Al Martin Detroit TigersTom IzzoMSU BasketballAl AvilaBill Russell
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
