Dr. Thomas Dieters of 'Charitable Gift America' on historic MSU Gymnastics NIL deal; Former CS engineer Alec Reo lands gig with NHL's Philadelphia Flyers | Current Sports | Aug. 26, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we invite Dr. Thomas Dieters, board president at 'Charitable Gift America' and Spartan alum, to the hour! Dieters was instrumental in the new name, image, and likeness deal for the MSU gymnastics team, which will provide $5,000 to all 19 gymnasts this upcoming school year. Dieters also touches upon the changing landscape that is college sports as it pertains to NIL and how to navigate the new terrain. Then, we bring Alec Reo, former Current Sports engineer, to the show! Reo has landed a gig with the Philadelphia Flyers and details how the opportunity came about, as well as how WKAR prepared him for the moment. That, and more! Happy Fri-yay!

Episode 2013