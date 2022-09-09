Recap of NFL season opener between Bills and Rams; Akron @ MSU / Hawaii @ Michigan game previews; MSU football assistant coach Brandon Jordan speaks to media | Current Sports | Sep. 9, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the LA Rams defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in the NFL season-opening game! How poised are the Bills to win the Super Bowl this year? Also, we preview both Michigan State and Michigan football, as the Spartans and Wolverines are big favorites going into week 2. We then take you home with sound from MSU football pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan who gives insight into his coaching methods and the outstanding performance of defensive end Jacoby Windmon last week. That, and more!

Episode 2021