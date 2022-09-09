© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Recap of NFL season opener between Bills and Rams; Akron @ MSU / Hawaii @ Michigan game previews; MSU football assistant coach Brandon Jordan speaks to media | Current Sports | Sep. 9, 2022

Published September 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT
Hear what Brandon Jordan had to say about the incredible week 1 performance of defensive end Jacoby Windmon.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the LA Rams defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in the NFL season-opening game! How poised are the Bills to win the Super Bowl this year? Also, we preview both Michigan State and Michigan football, as the Spartans and Wolverines are big favorites going into week 2. We then take you home with sound from MSU football pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan who gives insight into his coaching methods and the outstanding performance of defensive end Jacoby Windmon last week. That, and more!

MSU Football Team Michigan Football MSU Spartans Michigan Wolverines NFL
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
