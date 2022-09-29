© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

LIV Golf nears television deal with Fox Sports; LeBron James expands portfolio to include...pickleball; Tom Izzo speaks during first preseason MSU men's basketball practice | Current Sports | Sept. 28, 2022

Published September 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT
Hear what MSU men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo had to say about the upcoming season!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we talk LIV Golf! It looks as though the PGA Tour competitor is on the brink of a television deal with FOX Sports. How will this change the landscape of professional golf in America? And LeBron James will be adding the sport of pickleball to his diverse investment portfolio. We bring to you the details. Also, MSU men's basketball is almost here! Tom Izzo speaks to the press during the opening day of preseason practice for the Spartans.

Episode 2032

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
