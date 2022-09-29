LIV Golf nears television deal with Fox Sports; LeBron James expands portfolio to include...pickleball; Tom Izzo speaks during first preseason MSU men's basketball practice | Current Sports | Sept. 28, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we talk LIV Golf! It looks as though the PGA Tour competitor is on the brink of a television deal with FOX Sports. How will this change the landscape of professional golf in America? And LeBron James will be adding the sport of pickleball to his diverse investment portfolio. We bring to you the details. Also, MSU men's basketball is almost here! Tom Izzo speaks to the press during the opening day of preseason practice for the Spartans.

Episode 2032