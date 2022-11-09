© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Election Day is here! Get out and vote!; Michigan State men's basketball wins season opener against Northern Arizona; Michigan men's hoops finds season opening win over Fort Wayne | Current Sports | Nov. 8, 2022

Published November 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin it's ELECTION DAY! Be sure to hit the polls and let your voice be heard! Today is focused on the start of college basketball, as the Michigan State men's basketball team was able to pull out a season-opening victory over Northern Arizona on Monday night, while Michigan found the win column against Fort Wayne. We break both games down and hear what Basketball Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo had to say after the game. That, and more!

Episode 2054

Current Sports with Al Martin Tom IzzoMSU BasketballMSU SpartansMichigan WolverinesJuwan Howard
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
