Election Day is here! Get out and vote!; Michigan State men's basketball wins season opener against Northern Arizona; Michigan men's hoops finds season opening win over Fort Wayne | Current Sports | Nov. 8, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin it's ELECTION DAY! Be sure to hit the polls and let your voice be heard! Today is focused on the start of college basketball, as the Michigan State men's basketball team was able to pull out a season-opening victory over Northern Arizona on Monday night, while Michigan found the win column against Fort Wayne. We break both games down and hear what Basketball Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo had to say after the game. That, and more!

Episode 2054