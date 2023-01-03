MSU Hockey update; Pistons / Magic involved in bench-clearing brawl; Michigan / TCU CFB Playoff preview | Current Sports | Dec. 29, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the latest with the MSU hockey team in the Great Lakes Invitational. Also, the Detroit Pistons were involved in a bench-clearing brawl with the Orlando Magic. Find out how the confrontation happened and how it involves a former Michigan basketball star player. And the Michigan Wolverines football team is getting ready to play the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff. Who wins?

Episode 2075