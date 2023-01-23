MSU men's basketball falls hard on the road to Indiana; MSU gymnastics stun with historic win over Michigan; The Dallas Cowboys come up short...yet again | Current Sports | Jan. 23, 2023
Michigan State men's basketball now gets some much needed rest before hosting Iowa on Thursday.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the MSU men's basketball loss to Indiana on the road yesterday afternoon. What led to the Spartans falling and where does it now place them in the Big Ten Conference. And, thoughts / takeaways on NFL divisional playoff weekend, including the loss for the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers. Which team is now the favorite to win the Super Bowl? That, as well as a salute to the MSU women's gymnastics team on a historic win over Michigan!
Episode 2087