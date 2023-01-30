© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Tom Brady gets chippy concerning NFL retirement question; Matt Weiss fired as Michigan co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach; Harbaugh denies Level 1 NCAA violations | Current Sports | Jan. 24, 2023

By Al Martin
Published January 30, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST
Brady_.png
Creative Commons
/

Does Jim Harbaugh have an alternative agenda to his NCAA Level 1 violations denial?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the agitated response that NFL quarterback great Tom Brady gave on his podcast when asked by Jim Gray whether, or not he's going to return to the game next season. Also, the off-season drama continues for the Michigan football program as they have decided to fire co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss after his computer access crimes incident. And hear what MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo had to say concerning the loss to Indiana.

Episode 2088

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin College AthletesCollege SportsIzzoTom IzzoMichigan Football
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin