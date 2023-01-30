Tom Brady gets chippy concerning NFL retirement question; Matt Weiss fired as Michigan co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach; Harbaugh denies Level 1 NCAA violations | Current Sports | Jan. 24, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the agitated response that NFL quarterback great Tom Brady gave on his podcast when asked by Jim Gray whether, or not he's going to return to the game next season. Also, the off-season drama continues for the Michigan football program as they have decided to fire co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss after his computer access crimes incident. And hear what MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo had to say concerning the loss to Indiana.

Episode 2088