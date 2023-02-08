LeBron James sets the NBA's all-time scoring record...reacting to the big moment; MSU men's basketball pulls off a close-call against Maryland at the Breslin Center | Current Sports | Feb. 8, 2023
We recount the historic moment for LeBron James on Tuesday night.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the historic moment from last night, as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scoring leader. What does this mean for the legacy of James? Also, the MSU men's basketball got off to a great start against Maryland last night, but it was by no means an easy win for the Spartans. We give you a recap and hear what head coach Tom Izzo had to say after.
Episode 2097