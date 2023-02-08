LeBron James sets the NBA's all-time scoring record...reacting to the big moment; MSU men's basketball pulls off a close-call against Maryland at the Breslin Center | Current Sports | Feb. 8, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the historic moment from last night, as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scoring leader. What does this mean for the legacy of James? Also, the MSU men's basketball got off to a great start against Maryland last night, but it was by no means an easy win for the Spartans. We give you a recap and hear what head coach Tom Izzo had to say after.

Episode 2097