© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

LeBron James sets the NBA's all-time scoring record...reacting to the big moment; MSU men's basketball pulls off a close-call against Maryland at the Breslin Center | Current Sports | Feb. 8, 2023

By Al Martin
Published February 8, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST
LEBRON_JAMES_1.png
Creative Commons
/

We recount the historic moment for LeBron James on Tuesday night.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the historic moment from last night, as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scoring leader. What does this mean for the legacy of James? Also, the MSU men's basketball got off to a great start against Maryland last night, but it was by no means an easy win for the Spartans. We give you a recap and hear what head coach Tom Izzo had to say after.

Episode 2097

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin LA LakersLebron JamesLebron James LegacyMSU BasketballTom Izzo
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin