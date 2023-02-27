MSU falls to Iowa in wild ending...how did the Spartans give it away?; Update on regular season ending stretch for MSU women's basketball, gymnastics, and hockey | Current Sports | Feb. 27, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap what took place on Saturday afternoon as the Michigan State men's basketball lost in shocking fashion to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Spartans led by 13 points with 94 seconds left to play and somehow let the Hawkeyes pull off a stunner. We dive into what went wrong, while also bringing you postgame audio from head coaches Tom Izzo and Fran McCaffery. And we also bring the latest on the regular season final stretches for MSU women's basketball, hockey, and gymnastics.

Episode 2107