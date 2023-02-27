© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU falls to Iowa in wild ending...how did the Spartans give it away?; Update on regular season ending stretch for MSU women's basketball, gymnastics, and hockey | Current Sports | Feb. 27, 2023

By Al Martin
Published February 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST
The Spartans were up by double-digits with 90 seconds left and still lost to the Hawkeyes.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap what took place on Saturday afternoon as the Michigan State men's basketball lost in shocking fashion to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Spartans led by 13 points with 94 seconds left to play and somehow let the Hawkeyes pull off a stunner. We dive into what went wrong, while also bringing you postgame audio from head coaches Tom Izzo and Fran McCaffery. And we also bring the latest on the regular season final stretches for MSU women's basketball, hockey, and gymnastics.

Episode 2107

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin MSU AthletesMSU AthleticsMSU BasketballIowa BasketballBig Ten Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
