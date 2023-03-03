MSU men's basketball gets ready for Senior Day against OSU; Michigan basketball postseason hopes in the balance after double-OT loss against Illinois; NBA superstar Ja Morant off-the-court troubles | Current Sports | Mar. 3, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss Saturday's upcoming Senior Day game for the MSU men's basketball team, as they will close out the regular season with a home matchup against Ohio State. Al recounts how special the day is for those who may not be wearing the green and white jersey again at the Breslin Center. Also, the Michigan men's basketball team fell in a tough road test at Illinois. What are the 'experts' saying about their postseason chances? And NBA superstar Ja Morant finds himself in some hot water.

Episode 2110