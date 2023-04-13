© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Lions coach Dan Campbell from NFL Meetings; Tom Izzo lands big recruit for MSU basketball; Robyn Fralick named as next MSU women's basketball coach | Current Sports | Apr. 4, 2023

By Al Martin
Published April 13, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT
Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions
/
Detroit Lions

Robyn Fralick is from Mid-Michigan and brings an impressive resume with her to the Spartans women's basketball program.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring you sound from the NFL annual meetings, which are being held in Phoenix. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is optimistic about next season and there are some pretty obvious reasons why. Also, Tom Izzo has landed a major four-star recruit for his MSU men's basketball program. And MSU women's basketball has hired Robyn Fralick as its next head coach, taking over for Suzy Merchant.

Episode 2130

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
