Lions coach Dan Campbell from NFL Meetings; Tom Izzo lands big recruit for MSU basketball; Robyn Fralick named as next MSU women's basketball coach | Current Sports | Apr. 4, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring you sound from the NFL annual meetings, which are being held in Phoenix. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is optimistic about next season and there are some pretty obvious reasons why. Also, Tom Izzo has landed a major four-star recruit for his MSU men's basketball program. And MSU women's basketball has hired Robyn Fralick as its next head coach, taking over for Suzy Merchant.

Episode 2130