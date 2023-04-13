NBA play-in tournament begins; Tyson Walker returning to MSU men's basketball for one more season; 'Spartan Football Kickoff' | Current Sports | Apr. 11, 2023
What does Tyson Walker's return to the MSU basketball team mean for the squad next season?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the major news concerning MSU guard Tyson Walker returning for one final year. How good can the Spartans be next season with Walker leading the charge? Also, the NBA postseason play-in tournament is taking place this week. Is the tournament providing some great competitive energy, or is it a waste of time? And we bring you details concerning this weekend's MSU football 'Spartan Football Kickoff'.
Episode 2134