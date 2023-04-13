© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

NBA play-in tournament begins; Tyson Walker returning to MSU men's basketball for one more season; 'Spartan Football Kickoff' | Current Sports | Apr. 11, 2023

By Al Martin
Published April 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT
Tyson Walker.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics

What does Tyson Walker's return to the MSU basketball team mean for the squad next season?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the major news concerning MSU guard Tyson Walker returning for one final year. How good can the Spartans be next season with Walker leading the charge? Also, the NBA postseason play-in tournament is taking place this week. Is the tournament providing some great competitive energy, or is it a waste of time? And we bring you details concerning this weekend's MSU football 'Spartan Football Kickoff'.

Episode 2134

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Tyson WalkerTom IzzoMSU BasketballBig TenBasketball
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin