© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU football rocked by transfer news as QB Payton Thorne, WR Keon Coleman, and CB Charles Brantley all enter portal; What does this mean for Mel Tucker and future of program? | Current Sports | May 1, 2023

By Al Martin
Published May 1, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT
Image-1.jpg
MSU Athletics
/
MSU quarterback Payton Thorne. MSU wide receiver Keon Coleman. MSU cornerback Charles Brantley. (From right to left)

The Michigan State football team lost three starters to the transfer portal on Sunday.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we highlight Sunday's shocking transfer news coming out of the MSU football program. Quarterback Payton Thorne, wide receiver Keon Coleman, and cornerback Charles Brantley are three Spartan football starters who have decided to enter their names into the transfer portal. What does this say about the future of MSU football? Does this paint head coach Mel Tucker in a bad light? What are the possible reasons for Thorne, Coleman, and Brantley deciding to test the waters elsewhere? Those questions, and more, are combed through during today's hour.

Episode 2145

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Spartan AthleticsMSU Football RecruitingMel TuckerMSU Transfer PortalCollege FootballPayton ThorneAthletic TransferBig Ten College FootballMSU AthleticsMSU Football Team
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin