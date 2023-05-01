MSU football rocked by transfer news as QB Payton Thorne, WR Keon Coleman, and CB Charles Brantley all enter portal; What does this mean for Mel Tucker and future of program? | Current Sports | May 1, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we highlight Sunday's shocking transfer news coming out of the MSU football program. Quarterback Payton Thorne, wide receiver Keon Coleman, and cornerback Charles Brantley are three Spartan football starters who have decided to enter their names into the transfer portal. What does this say about the future of MSU football? Does this paint head coach Mel Tucker in a bad light? What are the possible reasons for Thorne, Coleman, and Brantley deciding to test the waters elsewhere? Those questions, and more, are combed through during today's hour.

Episode 2145