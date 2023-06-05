© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes...do the Detroit Pistons have a chance?; Should the Pistons shift their head coaching prospects?; Detroit Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew | Current Sports | May 16, 2023

By Al Martin
Published June 5, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Dave Hogg
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Wembanyama is the most exciting basketball prospect since LeBron James. Could he be wearing a Pistons jersey?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview tonight's NBA Draft lottery. The Detroit Pistons are one of three teams that have the best odds at landing the number one overall draft pick. If they do, they could snag the best basketball prospect since LeBron James: Victor Wembanyama from France. Will lady lucky be on the side of the red, white, and royal blue? And hear what Detroit Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew has to say about the offseason progression of the team.

Episode 2153

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Detroit LionsDetroit PistonsNBA Draft LotteryLebron JamesNBA Bigs
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
