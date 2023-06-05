The Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes...do the Detroit Pistons have a chance?; Should the Pistons shift their head coaching prospects?; Detroit Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew | Current Sports | May 16, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview tonight's NBA Draft lottery. The Detroit Pistons are one of three teams that have the best odds at landing the number one overall draft pick. If they do, they could snag the best basketball prospect since LeBron James: Victor Wembanyama from France. Will lady lucky be on the side of the red, white, and royal blue? And hear what Detroit Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew has to say about the offseason progression of the team.

Episode 2153