Changing Planet

Coral Special

Season 3 Episode 1 | 54m 21s

In the third year of this 7-year project examining the issues facing the planet’s most threatened ecosystems, Dr. M. Sanjayan visits the Maldives to take an in-depth look at coral reefs and the urgent efforts to help them survive climate change.

Aired: 04/23/24 | Expires: 05/22/24
Extras
Watch 3:19
Changing Planet
Battling Coral Disease: Treatments Below the Waves
Discover the non-antibiotic solutions used to combat stony coral tissue loss disease.
Clip: S3 E1 | 3:19
Watch 4:49
Changing Planet
Floaty Boat: Precise Delivery for Coral Larvae
Meet Floaty Boat, the high-tech vessel ensuring precise coral larvae restoration.
Clip: S3 E1 | 4:49
Watch 4:36
Changing Planet
Reef Nursery Symphony: Soundscaping for Coral Restoration
The innovative mission to restore coral reefs with a groundbreaking musical twist.
Clip: S3 E1 | 4:36
Watch 0:30
Changing Planet
Trailer
Dr M. Sanjayan investigates the urgent efforts to help coral reefs survive climate change.
Preview: S3 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:52
Changing Planet
Capturing Life's Genesis: Coral Spawn Collection
M. Sanjayan witnesses the ingenious net capturing of coral spawn.
Clip: S3 E1 | 3:52
Watch 3:08
Changing Planet
Extended Trailer
Dr M. Sanjayan investigates the urgent efforts to help coral reefs survive climate change.
Preview: S3 E1 | 3:08
Watch 54:06
Changing Planet
Episode 1
Sanjayan travels to Australia to see the effects of climate change.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:06
Watch 54:26
Changing Planet
Episode 2
Sanjayan visits Australia’s east coast to explore mangrove forests, spot dugongs and more.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:26
Watch 2:22
Changing Planet
Camel Crisis in the Australian Outback
M. Sanjayan witnesses the damage done by camels to an Australian ancestral waterhole.
Clip: S2 E1 | 2:22
Watch 3:03
Changing Planet
Monitoring Muskoxen Births in Arctic Greenland
Dr. Niels Martin Schmidt's team are monitoring muskoxen in the frozen northeast.
Clip: S2 E2 | 3:03