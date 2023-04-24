© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Curious Crew

Baseball Science

Season 9 Episode 902 | 26m 46s

Curveball curiosities on the baseball field! The crew and Dr. Rob step up to the plate to learn about all things baseball and STEM! STEM Challenge: Testing Curveball Launcher

Aired: 04/30/23
Baseball Science
Support for Curious Crew is provided by
Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU)
Consumers Energy Foundation
