Off the Record

Dec. 15, 2023 - Rep. Laurie Pohutsky | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 24 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses the state Growth Commission report. The guest is Democratic Associate Speaker of the Michigan House Representative Laurie Pothutsky

Aired: 12/14/23
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Dec. 8, 2023 - Pete Buttigieg | OFF THE RECORD
The Governor expects tax hike recommendations from panel. Guest: Secy. Pete Buttigieg.
Episode: S53 E23 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Dec. 1, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Governor signs new energy package - what's the impact? A correpondents edition of OTR.
Episode: S53 E22 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Nov. 24, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
New polling numbers in the race for president. A correpondents edition of OTR.
Episode: S53 E21 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Nov. 17, 2023 - Sen. Jeremy Moss | OFF THE RECORD
Latest on the 54/54 split in the Michigan House. Guest: Sen. Jeremy Moss.
Episode: S53 E20 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Nov. 10, 2023 - Peter Meijer | OFF THE RECORD
Who will control the Michigan House? Guest: Peter Meijer.
Episode: S53 E19 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Nov. 3, 2023 - Quentin Turner | OFF THE RECORD
More on financial disclosures & a move to oust the state GOP chair. Guest: Quentin Turner.
Episode: S53 E18 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Oct. 27, 2023 - Sen. Ed McBroom | OFF THE RECORD
Forcing lawmakers to reveal where they make their money. Guest: Sen. Ed McBroom.
Episode: S53 E17 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Oct. 20, 2023 - Rep. Bryan Posthumus | OFF THE RECORD
Disagreement in the House GOP Caucus? Guest: Rep. Bryan Posthumus.
Episode: S53 E16 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Oct. 13, 2023 - Rep. Emily Dievendorf | OFF THE RECORD
The governor's council to grow the state's population. Guest: Rep. Emily Dievendorf.
Episode: S53 E15 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
Oct. 6, 2023 - Eric Lupher | OFF THE RECORD
The governor checks-in on the auto strike. Guest: Eric Lupher.
Episode: S53 E14 | 27:46