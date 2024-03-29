© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

Mar. 29, 2024 - Julie Brixie | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 38 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses new district maps for the Michigan House races this fall. Our guest this week is a member of the house budget committee, Representative Julie Brixie (D). Kyle Melinn, Lauren Gibbons and Colin Jackson join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 03/28/24
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
