Off the Record

May 30, 2025 - Richard Czuba | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 48 | 27m 46s

This week the panel discusses the latest news from the Mackinac policy conference The guest is veteran pollster Richard Czuba from the Glengariff Group to discuss all the latest polling data in Michigan. Chuck Stokes, Zachary Gorchow and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 05/29/25
May 23, 2025 - Jase Bolger | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: House holds Benson in contempt. Guest: Jase Bolger, CEO, West Michigan Policy Forum.
Episode: S54 E47 | 27:45
May 16, 2025 - Rep. Ann Bollin | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: School safety bill. Guest: Rep. Ann Bollin, (R) Chair of House Appropriations Committee.
Episode: S54 E46 | 27:45
May 9, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Trump polling numbers in Michigan.
Episode: S54 E45 | 27:45
May 2, 2025 - Sen. Darrin Camilleri | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Trump and Whitmer together again at Selfridge. Guest: Sen. Darrin Camilleri, (D).
Episode: S54 E44 | 27:45
April 25, 2025 - Brandt Iden | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Haley Stevens to run for U.S. Senate. Guest: Brandt Iden, Gov. Affairs, Fanatics Sportsbook.
Episode: S54 E43 | 27:45
April 18, 2025 - Abdul El-Sayed | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Abdul El-Sayed, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate,
Clip: S54 E42 | 11:54
April 18, 2025 - Abdul El-Sayed | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Whitmer/Trump Oval Office Meeting. Guest: Abdul El-Sayed,(D) U.S. Sen. Candidate.
Episode: S54 E42 | 27:45
April 11, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Whitmer meets with Trump in oval office. John James to run for Gov.
Episode: S54 E41 | 27:45
April 4, 2025 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate
Clip: S54 E40 | 9:23
April 4, 2025 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Effects of tariffs on Michigan. Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) Candidate for U.S. Senate.
Episode: S54 E40 | 27:45