Off the Record

Oct. 13, 2023 - Rep. Emily Dievendorf | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 15 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses recommendations to the governor's council to grow the state's population. The guest is Rep. Emily Dievendorf discussing the progressive legislative agenda. Panelists Simon Schuster, Emily Lawler and Zoe Clark join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 10/12/23
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
Oct. 6, 2023 - Eric Lupher | OFF THE RECORD
The governor checks-in on the auto strike. Guest: Eric Lupher.
Episode: S53 E14 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Sept. 29, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Visiting presidents and Ford pauses battery plant. A correpondents edition of OTR.
Episode: S53 E13 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Sept. 22, 2023 - U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell | OFF THE RECORD
Latest on the auto strike and Trump to visit UAW strikers. Guest: U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell
Episode: S53 E12 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Sept. 15, 2023 - Patrick Anderson | OFF THE RECORD
Latest on the auto strike. Guest: Anderson Economic Group CEO Patrick Anderson
Episode: S53 E11 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Sept. 8, 2023 - Dr. Pamela Pugh | OFF THE RECORD
Latest entrants in U.S. Senate race. Guest: U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Pamela Pugh.
Episode: S53 E10 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Sep. 1, 2023 - Rep. James DeSana | OFF THE RECORD
Governor delivers message. Guest: Rep. James DeSana.
Episode: S53 E9 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Aug. 25, 2023 - Don Wotruba | OFF THE RECORD
More criticism on 11th hour additions to the new state budget. Guest: Don Wotruba.
Episode: S53 E8 | 27:45
Watch 27:25
Off the Record
Aug. 18, 2023 - David Jaye | OFF THE RECORD
Presidential election polling numbers a dead heat in MI. Guest: David Jaye.
Episode: S53 E7 | 27:25
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Aug. 11, 2023 - Sen. Michele Hoitenga | OFF THE RECORD
MI GOP unhappy with Capitol weapons ban. Guest: Sen. Michele Hoitenga.
Episode: S53 E6 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 4, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Gun ban at the state capitol? A correspondents edition of OTR.
Episode: S53 E5 | 27:45