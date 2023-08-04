Oct. 13, 2023 - Rep. Emily Dievendorf | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Scalise withdraws from speaker race, sending GOP search for leader into further chaos
News Wrap: Federal prosecutors charge Sen. Menendez with acting as foreign agent of Egypt
People in Gaza describe living through bombings with no way to escape
Hospitals overwhelmed as Gaza siege intensifies and Israel vows Hamas will 'be crushed'
Scalise slips further away from speakership as House Republicans remain deeply divided
Jeffries encourages moderate Republicans to join Democrats and end House deadlock
College campuses become focus of debate over what constitutes free speech
Appraisal: 1930 Guy Wiggins 'Old Trinity, New York Winter' Oil
Appraisal: 1906 Louis Akin Chromolithograph
The governor checks-in on the auto strike. Guest: Eric Lupher.
Visiting presidents and Ford pauses battery plant. A correpondents edition of OTR.
Latest on the auto strike and Trump to visit UAW strikers. Guest: U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell
Latest on the auto strike. Guest: Anderson Economic Group CEO Patrick Anderson
Latest entrants in U.S. Senate race. Guest: U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Pamela Pugh.
Governor delivers message. Guest: Rep. James DeSana.
More criticism on 11th hour additions to the new state budget. Guest: Don Wotruba.
Presidential election polling numbers a dead heat in MI. Guest: David Jaye.
MI GOP unhappy with Capitol weapons ban. Guest: Sen. Michele Hoitenga.
Gun ban at the state capitol? A correspondents edition of OTR.