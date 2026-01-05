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Washington Week with The Atlantic

What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington

Season 2026 Episode 19 | 11m 20s

Trump seems much more engaged with architecture and design projects in Washington than he is in managing the globe. The panel discusses the president’s preoccupation with legacy and how history will remember him.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 13:27
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
Clip: S2026 E20 | 13:27
Watch 9:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
Clip: S2026 E20 | 9:51
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/15/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/8/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E19 | 26:46
Watch 11:56
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E19 | 11:56
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/1/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E18 | 26:46
Watch 13:01
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
Clip: S2026 E18 | 13:01
Watch 9:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the WHCD shooting
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
Clip: S2026 E18 | 9:55
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/24/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 24, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E17 | 26:46
Watch 6:11
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s shrinking base
Trump’s shrinking base
Clip: S2026 E17 | 6:11