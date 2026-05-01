Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/1/26

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 24, 2026.
Trump’s shrinking base
Can Trump manage Iran and sagging approval at once?
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
How will Trump get out of his fight with Pope Leo?
Iran war reality undercuts Trump's messaging
Europe's view of the U.S. amid Iran war and Trump's new threats toward NATO
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 10, 2026.
Trump’s ever-shifting Iran views
After Bondi's ouster, who could be the next official fired by Trump?