Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 24, 2026.
Trump’s shrinking base