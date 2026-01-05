What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 24, 2026.
Can Trump manage Iran and sagging approval at once?