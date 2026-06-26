Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/26/26

Extras
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. agreement
How Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects his governing style
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 19, 2026.
Is the world more dangerous after the Iran war?
How Iran benefits from Trump's deal and what's next
Has the United States lived up to the principles formulated 250 years ago?
Is America driven by democratic ideals or transactional interests?
Why has America been the economic engine of the world for so long?
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 5, 2026.