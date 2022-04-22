© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station News

WKAR News Earns Top Michigan APME Awards for 2021

WKAR Public Media
Published April 22, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT
Celebrating Juneteenth
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
Leola Taylor (left) and Leola Watson (right) from the award-winning story 'In Photos: Celebrating Juneteenth by Michelle Jokisch Polo'

EAST LANSING, MI; April 22, 2022 – The radio news team at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University has earned the Outstanding News Operation award from Michigan Associated Press Media Editors (APME) for 2021. The team at the public broadcasting station serving mid-Michigan earned eleven first place and five second place awards and WKAR’s Megan Schellong received the Rising Star Award for 2022.

APME is a nonprofit group of newsroom leaders and journalism educators that works closely with the Associated Press to promote journalism excellence. The Michigan chapter of the APME announced the awards on April 21.

“I'm so proud of the recognition that the WKAR News team has earned,” said Drew Henderson, WKAR senior director of broadcast operations. “Local journalism is essential, and listener support makes our news coverage possible.”

“From investigating the soaring price of daycare to a virtual trip through Lansing, the diverse list of winning pieces emphasizes our commitment to community news in the capital region,” said Karel Vega, WKAR News managing editor. “And Megan Schellong’s Rising Star win highlights our ability to foster skilled new talent at WKAR.”

Michigan APME honors are awarded in three print, one television, and two radio divisions. WKAR competes in Radio Division II.

Outstanding News Operation awards are given in each division, based on points earned by winning in other categories. This marks the second year in a row that WKAR has been named Outstanding News Operation in Radio Division II.

Megan Schellong was recognized with the broadcasting Rising Star Award for 2022. This award is statewide and recognizes the achievement and ability of those with five years or less in journalism. This is the second time in three years that a WKAR news team member has won this award.

MICHIGAN
Broadcast Rising Star 2022:
Megan Schellong, WKAR local Morning Edition host

RADIO DIVISION II
General Excellence – Outstanding News Operation – Broadcast:
WKAR-FM/AM

Best Feature Story:

Best Sports Feature Story:

Best Sports Coverage:

Best Sportscast:

Best Use of Sound (Radio Only):

Best Use of Photography:

Best Documentary:

Best Public Service:

Best Continuing Coverage:

Best Enterprise Reporting:

Best Investigative Reporting:

Best Newscast:

  • Second Place: Sophia Saliby 

Best Digital Presence:

  • First Place: WKAR-FM/AM 

Best Multimedia Storytelling:

The full list of awards can be found at the Michigan APME website.

For more station news from WKAR, visit wkar.org/station-news/.

About WKAR Public Media
WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television and radio, and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.

Station News
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE