WKAR News Earns Top Michigan APME Awards for 2021

EAST LANSING, MI; April 22, 2022 – The radio news team at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University has earned the Outstanding News Operation award from Michigan Associated Press Media Editors (APME) for 2021. The team at the public broadcasting station serving mid-Michigan earned eleven first place and five second place awards and WKAR’s Megan Schellong received the Rising Star Award for 2022.

APME is a nonprofit group of newsroom leaders and journalism educators that works closely with the Associated Press to promote journalism excellence. The Michigan chapter of the APME announced the awards on April 21.

“I'm so proud of the recognition that the WKAR News team has earned,” said Drew Henderson, WKAR senior director of broadcast operations. “Local journalism is essential, and listener support makes our news coverage possible.”

“From investigating the soaring price of daycare to a virtual trip through Lansing, the diverse list of winning pieces emphasizes our commitment to community news in the capital region,” said Karel Vega, WKAR News managing editor. “And Megan Schellong’s Rising Star win highlights our ability to foster skilled new talent at WKAR.”

Michigan APME honors are awarded in three print, one television, and two radio divisions. WKAR competes in Radio Division II.

Outstanding News Operation awards are given in each division, based on points earned by winning in other categories. This marks the second year in a row that WKAR has been named Outstanding News Operation in Radio Division II.

Megan Schellong was recognized with the broadcasting Rising Star Award for 2022. This award is statewide and recognizes the achievement and ability of those with five years or less in journalism. This is the second time in three years that a WKAR news team member has won this award.

Megan Schellong, WKAR local Morning Edition host

WKAR-FM/AM

First Place: Messages From the Mitten by the WKAR News Team

First Place: Crown Boxing: A Fighting Chance by Al Martin

First Place: Tailgater Trash at Michigan State University Is Treasure for Can Collectors by Sarah Lehr

First Place: Current Sports | 08/25/21 - Podium Risk Management by Al Martin

Second Place: Finnish Radio Hobbyist Catches WKAR Signal From Thousands of Miles Away by Sophia Saliby

First Place: In Photos: Celebrating Juneteenth by Michelle Jokisch Polo

First Place: Celebrating Latinx Trailblazers by Michelle Jokisch Polo

Second Place: Prisons Are High Risk Settings for COVID-19, but Michigan Isn't Keeping Track of How Many Guards Get Vaccinated by Sarah Lehr

Best Enterprise Reporting:



First Place: Day of the Dead Celebrations Bring Families Together to Remember Those They Lost by Michelle Jokisch Polo

First Place: The Soaring Costs of Day Care Stifle Some Parents' Return to Work by Michelle Jokisch Polo

Second Place: Sophia Saliby

First Place: WKAR-FM/AM

