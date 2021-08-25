Former MSU Ballers David Thomas And Paul Davis Join Current Sports To Talk 'Podium Risk Management,' NIL, Tom Izzo, And More! | Current Sports | Aug. 25, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al invites former MSU men's basketball players David Thomas and Paul Davis to the show. Both are partners with "Podium Risk Management" and specialize in helping active and retired athletes, entertainers, c-suite executives, and businesses create long-term financial stability and success. Thomas just joined the company in July after years of serving as Director of Operations for the MSU men's and women's basketball teams.

Davis and Thomas join Al to discuss the pitfalls that many athletes make financially, as well as provide thoughts on the new name, image, and likeness rules in college sports. They also share personal thoughts on what it's like being a part of the Tom Izzo / MSU men's basketball former player fraternity.

Episode 1834