© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Former MSU Ballers David Thomas And Paul Davis Join Current Sports To Talk 'Podium Risk Management,' NIL, Tom Izzo, And More! | Current Sports | Aug. 25, 2021

Published August 25, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT
David Thomas and Pau Davis
Podium Risk Management
/
Podium Risk Management
David Thomas (left) and Paul Davis (right).

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al invites former MSU men's basketball players David Thomas and Paul Davis to the show. Both are partners with "Podium Risk Management" and specialize in helping active and retired athletes, entertainers, c-suite executives, and businesses create long-term financial stability and success. Thomas just joined the company in July after years of serving as Director of Operations for the MSU men's and women's basketball teams.

Davis and Thomas join Al to discuss the pitfalls that many athletes make financially, as well as provide thoughts on the new name, image, and likeness rules in college sports. They also share personal thoughts on what it's like being a part of the Tom Izzo / MSU men's basketball former player fraternity.

Episode 1834

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinCurrent SportsNILMSU BasketballDavid ThomasPaul DavisCollege AthletesBig TenESPNCade CunninghamDetroit Pistons30 for 30Financesmoney
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin