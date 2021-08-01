-
A new space for artists to display their work has opened in Lansing.The Opportunity Arts Artitorium aims to provide a space for primarily female artists…
Detroit artist Waleed Johnson has painted a huge mural that spans half of one of the walls under the Kalamazoo Street bridge in Lansing.His piece is one…
This month, we’ve seen the launch of the annual ArtPath exhibition from the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center along the River Trail.One piece is an…
The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center has debuted its annual ArtPath exhibition along the Lansing River Trail. There are 20 installations by…
A new retail art gallery opens Monday in Lansing. The Nelson Gallery is located in the former Liebermann’s storefront on South Washington Square.The…
If you shop at some downtown East Lansing businesses in the next month, you might see photos on display taken by East Lansing High School students and…
A local organization is working to highlight emerging ethnic businesses and artists in the area with curated pop-up shops in downtown Lansing.LanArtBus…
A Lansing mural depicting George Floyd was defaced with white paint on Tuesday.The mural, entitled “Walk With Me,” was painted by Flint-based artist Isiah…
Artists from Michigan and around the world are painting 50 murals in Flint to refocus the city's image on art rather than the lead-tainted water…
A Detroit-area history attraction is seeking to raise $150 million to help bolster workforce development with digital and experiential learning tools and…