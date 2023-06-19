WKAR Storytellers are Winners of 2023 Regional Emmy® Awards

EAST LANSING, MI; June 19, 2023 — Storytellers from WKAR Public Media and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University have been honored with five regional Emmy® awards by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The awards were announced at the 45th Annual Emmy® Michigan Awards Gala in Detroit on June 17, 2023.

WKAR is a PBS member station serving Michigan’s capital region.

These are the award winners from WKAR and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences:



The Michigan EMMY® represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Michigan’s 11 television markets.

For more about the awards, and to see the complete list of nominees and winners, visit natasmichigan.org.