© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station News

WKAR Storytellers are Winners of 2023 Regional Emmy® Awards

WKAR Public Media
Published June 19, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT
At the 45th Emmy Awards (L-R): Shawn Turner, Steve Boughton, Scott Schoessel, Rob Stephenson, Carol Yancho, Dan Wogan, Ken Merley, and Tim Elkins
WKAR-MSU
At the 45th Emmy Awards (L-R): Shawn Turner, Steve Boughton, Scott Schoessel, Rob Stephenson, Carol Yancho, Dan Wogan, Ken Merley, and Tim Elkins

EAST LANSING, MI; June 19, 2023 — Storytellers from WKAR Public Media and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University have been honored with five regional Emmy® awards by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The awards were announced at the 45th Annual Emmy® Michigan Awards Gala in Detroit on June 17, 2023.

WKAR is a PBS member station serving Michigan’s capital region.

These are the award winners from WKAR and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences:

The Michigan EMMY® represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Michigan’s 11 television markets.
For more about the awards, and to see the complete list of nominees and winners, visit natasmichigan.org.

Tags
Station News WKAR Awards
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. To keep improving our service, we need 75 new or upgrading sustainers by June 30th. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE