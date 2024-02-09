WKAR’s Megan Schellong Moves On to Next Chapter in Professional Journey

Megan Schellong, local host and producer for Morning Edition on WKAR, will be embarking on a new personal and career adventure. Schellong joined WKAR in April 2021 and took on hosting duties beginning in June of that year.

As host of Morning Edition, Megan rose before the sun to bring news and interviews to mid-Michigan. She was the first Asian-American to host Morning Edition on WKAR. As a reporter, she brought the community a wide range of feature reports, sharing stories about the tradition of Mooncakes and the mid-Autumn festival, the importance of a name at East Lansing’s largest public park, and much more.

In her time at WKAR, Megan was recognized with the Rising Star Award from APME, a nonprofit group of newsroom leaders and journalism educators that works closely with the Associated Press to promote journalism excellence. Shortly after, Megan was selected by AIR (Association of Independents in Radio) to join their 2022 class of New Voices, a program that works to pair industry leaders with underrepresented and early-career media makers to connect, reflect, and engage on their creative journeys.

“I want to thank you so much for just being here with me in the morning,” said Megan, when addressing her Morning Edition listeners in a farewell interview with Sophia Saliby, host of All Things Considered at WKAR. “I look back on these three years and all I can do is smile because of the amazing people here (at WKAR).”

Read Megan’s full parting interview here: https://www.wkar.org/wkar-news/2024-02-09/wkar-says-goodbye-to-morning-edition-host-megan-schellong