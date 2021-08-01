-
WKAR will soon be welcoming a new Morning Edition host. Megan Schellong comes to WKAR from WLNS-TV in Lansing, where she spent the last one and a half…
The Michigan attorney general's office has settled a lawsuit by same-sex couples who say their rights have been violated by faith-based adoption agencies…
Attorney General Dana Nessel is working to settle a lawsuit against a state policy adopted by former Governor Rick Snyder. Capital Correspondent Cheyna…
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit which says Michigan is illegally allowing faith-based groups to reject same-sex couples who want to…
Two Michigan agencies are denying a same-sex couple from Dimondale the chance to adopt a child, and the ACLU is suing Michigan’s Department of Health and…
Michigan is facing a new lawsuit over same-sex couple adoptions. As Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta reports, the ACLU says the state can’t let adoption…
Michigan has just over 13,000 children in its foster care system. Most are living in licensed homes, but many live with relatives who are either licensed…
A federal judge in Detroit will hear opening arguments today on a case that could potentially overturn Michigan’s ban on same-sex marriage. In 2012, two…