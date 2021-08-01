-
Fri. Nov. 11 at 8pm on 90.5 FM | Live from the Michigan Theater the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky & Friends. The program includes…
Sat. Oct. 8 at 8pm on 90.5 FM | LIVE from the Michigan Theater the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra presents Romeo & Juliet!The public can look forward to the…
Sat. Apr. 9 at 8pm on 90.5 FM | Live from the Michigan Theater, Evan Chambers presents the season finale of Ann Arbor Symphony.This special broadcast is…
He composed 8 operas, 4 ballets, music for 13 plays and many dozens of orchestral and vocal works.But Gustav Holst is best known for a single…
Sat. Mar. 12 at 8pm on 90.5 FM | Live from the Michigan Theater, the Ann Arbor Symphony presents live 'Harp Magic' with special guest PrimorSluchin.This…
Sat. Nov. 7 - 8pm 90.5 FM | Live from the Michigan Theater, the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra presents live Mendelssohn 'Italian' with Roman…
Sat. Oct. 24 - 8pm on WKAR 90.5 FM | Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra presents Romantic Tchaikovsky.WKAR and the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra partner to bring…
Sat. Sep. 19 - 8pm 90.5 FM | Live from Hill Auditorium, the Ann Arbor Symphony presents Opening Night: Beethoven Festival with Garrick Ohlsson.This…
The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra presents its season finale at the University of Michigan’s Hill Auditorium this Saturday at 8 p.m. The concert will be…
The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra celebrates Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s birthday week this Saturday at the Michigan Theatre. 90.5FM broadcasts the concert…