Okemos High School student wins chance to perform with Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra

An Okemos High School student is taking his passion for cello to the next level.

In December, Bhargava Kulkarni earned the chance to perform at the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s Youth Concert after winning its young artists competition.

WKAR's Megan Schellong spoke with Kulkarni to discuss his cello journey and share a couple of pieces.

Interview Highlights

On how he became interested in learning the cello

So when I was a little kid, I was maybe two or three years old, my brother played the cello before me. And I used to sit in the room when he was practicing. And so I think his playing the cello naturally sparked an interest in the cello for me, because at first I wanted to learn the violin. But then after hearing him, I wanted to learn the cello.

On the biggest challenge in practicing cello

Well, I think finding a balance between the technical and musical aspects of cello playing is very hard for me, so for example, when I'm playing a piece, I want to be musically expressive in some way. But in order to be musically expressive, I have to be, have to have a good technical foundation. So I think finding a balance between having time to work on both of those is hard for me.

On why he chose Haydn’s Cello Concerto in C Major for his audition

I selected this piece because, well, it's one of my favorite pieces. And well, it starts off very joyous. However, within this joy, there are also somber and tender moments, which allow me to express different colors and emotions.

Interview Transcript

Megan Schellong: An Okemos High School student is taking his passion for cello to the next level.

In December, Bhargava Kulkarni earned the chance to perform at the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s Youth Concert after winning its young artists competition.

Bhargava joins us now to discuss his cello journey and share a couple of pieces.

Bhargava, thanks for joining us.

Bhargava Kulkarni: Thank you for having me.

Schellong: What sparked your interest in learning the cello?

Kulkarni: So when I was a little kid, I was maybe two or three years old, my brother played the cello before me. He's four years older than me. And I was always around him. I always used to hear him practicing. And I used to sit in the room when he was practicing. And so I think his playing the cello naturally sparked an interest in the cello for me, because at first I wanted to learn the violin. But then after hearing him, I wanted to learn the cello.

Schellong: So, you took after your brother in a way. You've been playing the cello for a decade now, which is pretty amazing because you’re 14, what has been the biggest challenge for you in your practice?

Kulkarni: Well, I think finding a balance between the technical and musical aspects of cello playing is very hard for me, so for example, when I'm playing a piece, I want to be musically expressive in some way. But in order to be musically expressive, I have to be, have to have a good technical foundation. So I think finding a balance between having time to work on both of those is hard for me.

Schellong: If you’re just joining us now, we’re speaking with an Okemos High School student who won a chance to perform at the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s Youth Concert. Bhargava, how does it feel to have won the AASO’s young artist competition?

Kulkarni: Well, I of course, I feel very excited. I've won competitions before, but most of most of them were just, you know, local competitions. And this is definitely the biggest competition I’ve won. So I feel very excited, especially to perform with the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra in Hill Auditorium.

Schellong: And so, what is a piece you’ll be playing at the concert? From my understanding, the piece you’re playing is the piece you auditioned with.

[ Haydn’s Cello Concerto in C Major plays ]

Kulkarni: Yes. The piece I’m playing is the piece that I played in the finals. It’s the first movement of the Haydn Cello Concerto in C Major. I selected this piece because, well, it's one of my favorite pieces. And well, it starts off very joyous. However, within this joy, there are also somber and tender moments, which allow me to express different colors and emotions.

Schellong: Bhargava Kulkarni is a freshman at Okemos High School. His performance at the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s Youth Concert is tomorrow at 10:15 AM at the Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor.

Bhargava, thanks for your time today.

Kulkarni: Thank you for having me.

[ Haydn’s Cello Concerto in C Major fades out ]

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

