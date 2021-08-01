-
The Federal Communications Commission has granted Michigan State University and WKAR Public Media a special license to launch an experimental Next…
-
Dreaded “fake news” and biased search algorithms are not instrumental in swaying public opinion, according to a Michigan State University…
-
Fri. May 5 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | This four-part series tells the story of the rise of new American music forged from powerful Latin roots and reveals…
-
WKAR TV producer John J. Valadez is a Peabody award-winning filmmaker who has written, directed and produced many nationally broadcast documentary films.…
-
Combine big names and the yearning for yesterday and what do you get? The number one Super Bowl ad, according to Michigan State University Department of…
-
This year the going rate for an ad during the NFL championship game Feb. 5 is $5 million for a 30 second spot. What sells? Humor, animals, and hot cars…
-
FREE – Thursday, December 1, at 7 p.m. | Watch the film and join the conversation on the true-life romantic comedy about an Indian American’s search for…
-
Sun. Nov. 20 at 1pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Community can play a vital role in helping veterans deal with the invisible wounds of post-traumatic stress disorder…
-
The School of Journalism (J-School) in the College of Communication Arts and Sciences will provide live news coverage of the 2016 presidential election…
-
Dewitt's Nicole Carter and MSU student Olivia Demarest are on opposite sides of the presidential ticket, but come together on the importance of one issue…