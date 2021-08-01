-
The Capital Area Transportation Authority is launching a new route for the first time in three years. Route 18 will link neighborhoods like those near the…
Lansing’s Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is teaming with services in Clinton and Eaton counties to provide free transportation to COVID-19…
A small group of Capital Area Transit Authority workers are feuding with the international private contractor that CATA uses for some of their serivces.…
A program to give Michigan State University students free on-campus bus service may be too successful.CATA says it saw 30 percent increase in riders in…
The Michigan State University campus is filling up quickly with students ready for the first day of classes on Wednesday. SUV’s, pick-up trucks even…
Students, staff and faculty at Michigan State University will get free on-campus bus service for a year starting in late August.The East Lansing school…
The Capital Area Transportation Authority board has decided to promote deputy CEO Brad Funkhouser to CATA’s top job. Funkhouser will take over when…
The CEO of the Capital Area Transportation Authority, Sandy Draggoo, will retire next year.Draggoo has spent 43 years at CATA, the last 32 as executive…
The proposal to create a Bus Rapid Transit system between the Capitol and Meridian Township continues to be revised. We talk with CATA’s assistant…
Ingham County Circuit Judge Bill Collette is a Haslett resident who’s also a member of the group Stop CATA’s BRT. We ask Collette about the agency’s new,…