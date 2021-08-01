-
The state is requiring all school districts to renew their instructional plans, a month after mandating their creation. Under Michigan’s “Return To Learn”…
Education advocates in Michigan are watching a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could impact a parent’s ability to send their child to the school…
A Lansing school with a unique educational outlook is closing its doors. The El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz Academy patterned its curriculum after the teachings…
A new effort led by the state of Michigan and its two largest universities aims to learn what works and what doesn't in education and widely share its…
Charter schools could receive the same designation as public schools in a district's millage ballot under a bill narrowly approved by the Michigan…
Gov. Rick Snyder has signed into law a change allowing charter schools to receive revenue from certain voter-approved property tax hikes.The taxes go to…
Governor Rick Snyder can expect a controversial bill on his desk soon. Lawmakers passed legislation to send more money to charter schools Tuesday.…
Republicans in Michigan’s House of Representatives have created an aggressive plan for fixing Detroit Public Schools. Critics complain that it weakens…