© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Michiganders can now enroll to automatically receive absentee ballots for every election

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published June 5, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT
A ballot drop box appears outside the Foster Community Center in Lansing on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
Sarah Lehr
/
WKAR-MSU
The new list is a part of the ongoing implementation of Proposal 2 which voters approved in November of 2022.

Michiganders can now sign up to always receive absentee ballots for upcoming elections.

The permanent mail ballot list was created after voters approved a ballot proposal in November of 2022. The measure also requires polling places to be open for at least eight hours per day during the nine days before an election.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says more than 35,000 city residents received an email recently with instructions on how to enroll. They won’t need to do anything after that.

“They will get a ballot mailed to them automatically that they can simply return through drop box or through the postal system or bring it in person to the clerk's office," he said. "It just simplifies the voting process.”

He says in the past, voters had to sign up every election to receive an absentee ballot.

"This year is the first time that Michigan has anything in place where you could do this permanent recurring ballot that just comes to you for every election, and it'll just streamline the process for a lot of folks," he explained.

The deadline to sign up to be placed on the list is the Friday before every election.

The next election will be held on August 8. Voters can enroll in the new list by visiting the Secretary of State’s website.

Tags
WKAR News absentee ballotsabsentee votingelectionelectionsMichigan Secretary of State
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE