-
Gun rights supporters rallied at the state Capitol in Lansing Thursday in support of the Second Amendment days after a Capitol gun ban failed. The 11th…
-
A state lawmaker says she felt “forced” by the Speaker of the House to remove a gun free zone sign from her state House office. Democratic State…
-
The Demmer Center works with beginners to Olympic hopefuls, sharing the love of shooting. EAST LANSING, Mich. - When people think of Michigan State’s…
-
Police say a 7-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a Michigan home in a burst of gunfire that may have been intended for a family member.Flint police…
-
A gun magazine filled with .40-caliber bullets has been found in a suburban Detroit high school, forcing officials to place the building on…
-
Before her brother took his own life, Mary Miller-Strobel said she and her father begged every store in town that sold firearms to turn him away."'If he…
-
A county sheriff is apologizing for accidentally leaving his gun in a mid-Michigan school gym locker room.Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said in a…
-
Moms and other activists against gun violence gathered at the state Capitol Wednesday. Capital coorespondent Cheyna Roth reports the participants wanted…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether schools can legally ban guns. As we hear from Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta, the lawsuits…
-
Reward money totaling $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the recovery of dozens of guns that were stolen from a store in western…