Lansing Poetry Club

-
For two years, Dennis Hinrichsen has served as Lansing’s first Poet Laureate. As his term ends, a new poet laureate has been named. Laura Apol is an…
-
If you’ve gone walking around Lansing over the past couple of weeks, you might have seen something on the sidewalk: Poetry. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley has more…
-
Over the past few months, the search was on to locate the inaugural Lansing Poet Laureate. Today, Weds. April 19th, that individual was announced. Hear…
-
Only 6 states in the U.S. do not have a Poet Laureate, and Michigan is one of them.After attempting to make that happen a few years ago, a group of…