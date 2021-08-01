-
The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years! We have reaction and discussion centered on the historic sports moment. On today's…
-
The Detroit Tigers are on a four-game win streak and have been playing stellar baseball since the all-star break. What is going right? Also, we preview…
-
We give a recap of game two of the NBA Finals, as well as discuss the improbablity of Lansing hoop product Bryn Forbes, who is playing on basketball's…
-
Trevor Manuel; Olivet College; Lansing Everett; JD Martinez; Detroit Tigers; Arizona Diamondbacks; Michigan State Football.Trevor Manuel has heard it all…
-
Lansing Everett former four-star recruit Trevor Manuel has had quite the journey. The 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward's journey first started at the…
-
Three local mid-Michigan teams went onto play at Ford Field in the state championships, but none of the teams came back with a victory. MLive.com's Mike…
-
The Lansing Sexton Big Reds have started the season 2-0, with their latest victory coming from a 38 to nothing shutout win over Monroe. Big Red head coach…