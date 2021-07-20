Current Sports | July 20, 2021 | The Surging Detroit Tigers, NBA Finals Game 6 Preview

The Detroit Tigers are on a four-game win streak and have been playing stellar baseball since the all-star break. What is going right? Also, we preview tonight's big game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the red hot Detroit Tigers, who have won four straight games. What has led to the switch for the team? Al notices one glaring change. Also, do the Phoenix Suns have what it takes to survive one more game and push the NBA Finals to a game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks? We preview tonight's big game. There's also a discussion centerd on COVID-19 and the Tokyo Olympics. Those in charge of the games aren't ruling out a possible cancellation if infection numbers continue to rise. That, and more, on today's Current Sports.

Episode 1819