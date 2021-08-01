-
Lansing City Councilmember Patricia Spitzley has formally announced her candidacy in this year’s mayoral election.The at-large council member launched her…
-
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has made official his plan to seek re-election. Schor was first elected to the city’s top job four years ago.Schor touts…
-
This week, the Lansing Fire Department fired an employee who is also the co-leader of Black Lives Matter Lansing. Activist Michael Lynn Jr. has been a…
-
The Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance in Lansing conducted an online community update Tuesday. The presentation included reports on what is being…
-
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor highlighted his efforts at addressing diversity and accountability during Wednesday's 2021 Virtual State of the City…
-
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, now in the final year of his term, is set to deliver the 2021 State of The City on February 3. Schor has already stated his main…
-
2020 was a challenging year for many city leaders including Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.The coronavirus pandemic, a storming of the state Capitol and a…
-
Lansing’s mayor is praising preparations for the possibility of armed protests at the state Capitol on Sunday and over the next week. Mayor Andy Schor…
-
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and city department heads are foregoing annual pay raises for 2021. In a press release, Mayor Schor points to budget cuts of more…
-
The Lansing city council has decided not to include a proposed police funding cut in its budget recommendation to the mayor.Councilmembers Brandon Betz…