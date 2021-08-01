Michigan House of Representatives

-
The Michigan Senate has approved legislation from the state House that will limit incarceration for minor offenses. It's part of a larger bipartisan…
-
A new idea to raise money to fix the state’s roads involves selling state assets to pay for the infrastructure. Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports…
-
Michigan lawmakers are moving to curb unlicensed medical marijuana shops by threatening their ability to get licensed if they stay open after June 1.A…
-
A state House committee is considering changes to the law that requires juveniles charged with serious crimes in Michigan to be tried and sentenced as…
-
Michigan lawmakers have voted to update various criminal laws to specify that acting illegally for financial gain includes cryptocurrency transactions.The…
-
Newly introduced legislation would make Michigan the second state to lower its drunken-driving limit to a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.05…
-
Some Michigan prison inmates who are serving sentences of life without parole could be released to nursing homes under bills approved Tuesday by the…
-
Hourly workers at schools are concerned about a bill in the state House that saves schools from having to make up some snow days. Some labor groups are…
-
Cash and other property seized by police in drug cases would have to be returned to the defendant unless there is a conviction or the assets are worth…
-
Republicans in the state House laid out their priorities Tuesday. And GOP leaders say there’s plenty of room to work with Michigan’s new Democratic…