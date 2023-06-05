© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins returning for MSU men's basketball...championship or bust?; Detroit Pistons make major splash with hire of Monty Williams; Remembrance of Ronald Mann | Current Sports | June 1, 2023

By Al Martin
Published June 5, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
It's the final show-eve of Current Sports.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the return of MSU men's basketball stars A.J.Hoggard and Jaden Akins. Both have withdrawn their names from the NBA Draft and will be coming back to play for Tom Izzo at least for one more year. Does this mean that it's now championship, or bust, for the Spartans? Also, the Detroit Pistons are turning heads (in a good way) with the hire of former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams. And, it's final show-eve for Current Sports. We bring you a look-back to an interview with Al's favorite guest, the late MMA-amputee Ronald Mann.

Episode 2160

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
