A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins returning for MSU men's basketball...championship or bust?; Detroit Pistons make major splash with hire of Monty Williams; Remembrance of Ronald Mann | Current Sports | June 1, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the return of MSU men's basketball stars A.J.Hoggard and Jaden Akins. Both have withdrawn their names from the NBA Draft and will be coming back to play for Tom Izzo at least for one more year. Does this mean that it's now championship, or bust, for the Spartans? Also, the Detroit Pistons are turning heads (in a good way) with the hire of former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams. And, it's final show-eve for Current Sports. We bring you a look-back to an interview with Al's favorite guest, the late MMA-amputee Ronald Mann.

Episode 2160