-
The maracas will add a little different flavor to a concert featuring the MSU symphony band and wind symphony on Thursday night thanks to guest…
-
Sun., Feb. 11 at 7pm on 90.5 FM |LIVE from Wharton Center Cobb Great Hall, conductor Kevin Noe presentsMSU Symphony Performs Mahler Kevin Noe leads the…
-
Friday at 3pm on 90.5 FM WKAR Radio | Take a break and enjoy the beautiful music from the Michigan State Symphony Orchestra!The MSU Symphony Orchestra,…
-
Celebrate the holidays with a variety of TV and radio specials. Fri. Dec. 30 at 2pm on 90.5 FMNew Year's with the Pittsburgh SymphonyFri. Dec. 30 at 7pm…
-
Sat. Dec. 10 at 8pm on 90.5 FM WKAR Radio | MSU Faculty Recital Series presents Handel's Messiah LIVE from Wharton Center.Composed 275 years ago, Messiah,…
-
Fri. Sept. 30 at 9pm on 90.5 FM | Live from Cobb Great Hall, Wharton Center conductor Kevin Noe presentsKevin Noe, conductorSoo Han, guest conductorOn the…
-
MSU College of Music conductor Kevin Noe leads his MSU Symphony and choruses in three masterpieces this weekend.This Saturday night at the Wharton Center,…
-
Sat. Apr. 30 at 8pm on 90.5 FM | Live from the Cobb Great Hall, conductor Kevin Noe presents Kevin Noe, conductorWeimar Arancibia, guest conductorOn the…
-
Fri. Apr. 22 at 8p, on 90.5 FM | Live from the Fairchild Theatre, MSU Auditorium a concert featuring the International Chamber Soloists led by Dmitri…
-
Sat. Apr. 16 at 8pm on 90.5 FM | Live from Fairchild Theatre, MSU Auditorium legendary jazz drummer Louis Hayes joins the Be-Bop SpartansOpening…